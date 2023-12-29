EDOARDO GARRONE PRESIDENT OF THE 24 ORE GROUP

Erg, operation in France: 73 MW of wind power from QEnergy France

Erg expands its international presence with a new acquisition in France: the Genoese group is further strengthened through the acquisition from QEnergy France of a wind and solar portfolio worth 73.2 MW, for a total value of 86 million euros. Just a week ago, on December 21st, Erg announced its entry into the American market with an investment of 270 million dollars and a partnership with Apex Clean Energy Holdings for a portfolio of wind and solar plants to be 317 MW. The news is reported by Il Sole 24 Ore.



Paolo Merli, CEO of the group led by the Garrone and Mondini families, commented: “With this operation we consolidate our presence in France, the second largest market Erg in Europe, where we reach an installed capacity of 674 MW, of which approximately 20% comes from photovoltaic technology. The integration with our current plant portfolio will allow us to implement important operational synergies.”

Through its subsidiary Erg Eolienne France, Erg has entered into an agreement with QEnergy France for the acquisition of 100% of Cepe Renouvellement Haut Cabardès, a company that owns a 73.2 MW wind and solar portfolio in France. The portfolio includes two operational photovoltaic parks with a total peak of 20.4 MW (which entered into operation between June and September 2022), a solar project in an advanced stage of construction with a peak capacity of 28.8 MW and a 24 MW wind farm in the final phase of commissioning following a complete reconstruction (repowering) intervention. The overall estimated production is approximately 125 GWh per year, equivalent to avoiding the emission of 64 thousand tons of CO2.

The production of the solar plants and the wind farm, already operational, enjoys a 20-year fixed-term contract (CFD – Contract for Difference), while the production of the photovoltaic park, which will be operational in the second quarter of 2024, is linked to a power purchase agreement (Ppa – Power Purchase Agreement) lasting 15 years with a corporate counterpart defined by Erg as “primary”. The overall value of the operation, in terms of enterprise value, is approximately 86 million euros, with an effective value of the share of approximately 17 million euros. The transaction is expected to close by January 2024.

This new acquisition underlines Erg's growing internationalization during 2023. In addition to the entry into the US market announced last week, the group had already carried out several activities outside Italy during the year. Since the start-up of the wind farm in Creag Riabhach in Scotland in January, consolidating its presence in Spain with the acquisition of two solar plants. In May, Erg had acquired the Garnacha plant, in the region of Castilla and León, with a peak capacity of 149 MW, defined as “the largest in the group's renewable portfolio”. In June, the acquisition of the photovoltaic park in Fregenal de la Sierra, in the Comunidad Autónoma de Extremadura. During 2023, Erg increased its overall installed renewable power capacity by over 700 MW, highlighting higher growth compared to previous years, driven by geographical and technological diversification, as well as a solid financial position that has allowed the continuous and sustained implementation of projects.

