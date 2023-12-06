“If they dare to make such moves against Turkey and the Turkish people, they will end up paying a price from which they will not be able to recover.” This is how the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed himself, threatening Israel to pay a “high price” after the words of the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, who in a recording broadcast by the Israeli public television Kan, stated that Tev Aviv ” it will eliminate the senior leaders of Hamas wherever they are, including in Lebanon, Qatar and Turkey.

“Those who try to do similar things should not forget that the consequences can be very serious,” Erdogan replied according to statements reported by the Turkish Anadolu agency. The Turkish leader then claimed his country’s “progress” both in terms of “intelligence” and in the field of “security” in general. And, he added, “we are not a newborn state”.

As for the war in Gaza, Turkey said it was ready to organize a peace conference and act as a “guarantor country”, provided that “they really want peace”. The Turkish leader, however, underlined that he considers the idea of ​​a buffer zone in Gaza at the end of hostilities to be a “lack of respect towards the Palestinians”. “I believe that even talking about the claims that Israel will establish a buffer zone in Gaza is a lack of respect towards my Palestinian brothers, it is not a plan to talk about – he said, speaking to journalists returning from Qatar – These lands belong to the Palestinians. The Palestinian people decide what will happen and who will govern.”