Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/REUTERS/the jerusalem post

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu is no different from German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Erdogan again condemned Israel's campaign in Gaza which has killed more than 21,000 Palestinians.

Turkey's president delivered a new diplomatic message to Netanyahu on Wednesday when he delivered the opening speech at an awards ceremony in Ankara.

Israel now has “Nazi camps” to house Palestinians, according to Erdogan.

Erdogan implied that Israel's brutal campaign in Gaza was as bad or even worse than the Holocaust carried out by Nazi Germany.

“We have seen Nazi camps in Israel. How could this happen? They used to talk bad about Hitler, but what is the difference between you and Hitler?” Erdogan stressed.

“They will make us miss Hitler. Is what Netanyahu is doing no less than what Hitler did? No,” said Erdogan.

“The only real difference between the late Nazi Fuhrer and the Israeli PM is the West's broad support for Netanyahu and his campaign against Hamas,” the Turkish leader said.

“He was richer than Hitler; he had support from the West. All kinds of support came from the United States. And what do they do with all this support? “They killed more than 20,000 Gazans,” Erdogan stressed.