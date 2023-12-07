loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo/AP

ANKARA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is balancing on the brink of collapse, and that could happen in the near future.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed this on Wednesday (6/12/2023).

“Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu is on the verge of collapse or bankruptcy right now. And he may make such an announcement at any time,” Erdogan said after returning from Qatar, reported by the Anadolu news agency.

“And there are also Western countries that are complicit in the mistakes made by Netanyahu and his government. “Fortunately, Western countries have reconsidered their views on Israel since October 7,” Erdogan told Turkish journalists.

Erdogan described Israel’s ruling coalition as unhealthy.

“This coalition is divided. Don’t think they are strong, they will stop. “We said 50 to 60 days ago that Netanyahu would step down,” said the Turkish leader.

“Now, certain people appear who say to Israel: ‘We are tired of feeding you,'” he stressed.

“Look at France initially making a statement of support (for Israel). “Now, French President (Emmanuel) Macron is making very different statements,” said the Turkish President.

“Many other Western countries are also no longer making statements like they made in the first days (of the war),” Erdogan said, calling for patience before the world reviews its stance on Israel’s actions.