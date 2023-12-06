loading…

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was angry with Israeli intelligence plans to hunt down and kill Hamas leaders in Turkey. According to him, the Zionist regime will pay a very heavy price if it dares to do so. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angry with the intelligence plan Israel who will hunt down and kill Hamas leaders in any country, including Turkey. According to him, the Zionist regime will pay a very heavy price if it dares to do so.

Earlier this week, Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet (Israel’s domestic intelligence agency), said in an audio recording that Israel was determined to kill Hamas leaders “in every location”, including in Turkey.

“In Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everyone,” he said in a voice recording broadcast by Israel’s public broadcaster; Right, on Sunday night.

“It will take a few years, but we will be there to make it happen.”

In response, Erdogan told journalists accompanying him during a trip to Qatar on Tuesday: “They don’t know Turkish people. They don’t know us. If they make a mistake like that, they should know that they will pay a very heavy price for it.”

“If they dare take steps against Turkey and the Turks, they will be punished and will never be able to rise again,” he said.

“Those who attempt such a thing should remember that the consequences can be very serious. “There is no one in the world who does not know the progress that Turkey has achieved both in the fields of intelligence and security,” he added, as quoted by Middle East Eye, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

Hamas members living in Turkey are part of the resistance movement’s political leadership, not part of its military wing, and many moved to Turkey after Israel’s Gilad Shalit prisoner swap deal in 2011.

Turkey initially criticized Hamas for the Oct. 7 attack and asked its leaders to leave the country temporarily.

However, Israel’s devastating bombing campaign in Gaza, which has killed at least 16,000 people—mostly women and children—has forced Ankara to take a tougher stance against Israel.