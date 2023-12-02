loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo/AP

ANKARA – The United States (US) news site, Politico, ranked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fifth on the list of “Most Influential People in Europe 2024”.

Politico gave Erdogan the title of “mediator” for his achievements in securing the Black Sea grain deal and his role in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

According to the report, Politico included 28 names from Europe on its “Most Influential People in Europe 2024” list in three separate categories, including doers, disruptors and dreamers, each of which represents a different type of power.

Erdogan falls into the “Perpetrator” category. “Erdogan has long tried to position himself as a powerful geopolitical player,” the Politico statement said.

After a failed coup attempt in 2016, Erdogan has attempted to mediate in two recent major geopolitical crises, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestine, according to the website.

The Israeli colonial regime’s brutal attacks have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people.

