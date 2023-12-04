loading…

Palestinians cry near the bodies of their relatives who were killed by Israeli bombs at a hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, December 2, 2023. Photo/AP

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his speech on Monday (4/12/2023) called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “butcher of Gaza” and “we are preparing to put him on trial”.

Speaking about Israel’s attack on Gaza, Erdogan emphasized, “The UN, which was founded for global security, cannot even protect its own employees from Israeli barbarism. The Israeli massacre is accelerating, I salute Gaza for putting up resistance.”

Erdogan says Israeli prime minister Netanyahu will be tried as a war criminal as done to Milosevic. “He will be tried as Gaza butcher” he adds pic.twitter.com/9yNxhBo3u2 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 4, 2023

“Netanyahu, who is currently the butcher of Gaza, will be tried as the Butcher of Gaza, just like Milosevic,” Erdogan stressed, referring to the former Serbian leader who was indicted by an international tribunal for war crimes related to the Bosnian, Croatian and Kosovo wars in the 1990s. .

Meanwhile, in the latest development, on Monday, the Netherlands will be faced with a lawsuit claiming its involvement in exporting F-35 fighter jet components to Israel has implications for war crimes in Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthi movement targeted two Israeli ships on Sunday with an armed drone and a naval missile, according to the group’s military spokesman.

Israel will pursue Hamas in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar even if it takes years, the head of Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet said in a recording broadcast by Israel’s Kan public broadcaster on Sunday.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor on Sunday called on Israel to respect international rules of war and said he was speeding up his investigation into Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

(she)