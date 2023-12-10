loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the UN Security Council after the US vetoed a ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip. Photo/The Cradle

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cannot hide his annoyance at UN Security Council (SC). after United States of America (US) vetoed the ceasefire resolution in Gaza Strip .

Erdogan criticized the UN security agency and called it an Israeli protection council.

“Since October 7, the security council has become Israel’s protection and defense council,” Erdogan said as quoted by Al Arabiya, Sunday (10/12/2023).

The US on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

In doing so, Washington put a stop to growing demands to stop the fighting led by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Arab countries.

“Is this justice?” Erdoğan asked. “The world is bigger than five,” he added, referring to the five veto-wielding countries on the UN Security Council.

“Another world is possible, but without America,” the Turkish leader said.

“The United States supports Israel with its money and military equipment. Hey, America! How much would you pay for it?” he added.