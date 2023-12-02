loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the arrest of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for his war crimes. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hopes the International Court of Justice (ICC) will ensure accountability for the “butchers of Gaza”, especially Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It shows Erdogan asking the ICC to arrest and try Netanyahu.

Speaking to journalists on the presidential plane returning from Dubai, where he attended the COP28 climate summit, Erdogan stressed the need to provide necessary punishment for those caught red-handed in the reported incidents in Gaza.

They will follow the process in The Hague closely, Erdogan said, expressing hope that the decision will bring a sense of justice to those waiting.

Condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, he said: “This is state terrorism. We cannot remain silent about this state terrorism.”

“The massacre carried out by the Netanyahu government in Gaza has gone down in history as a black stain,” said Erdogan, reported by Anadolu. He added that countries that unconditionally supported this were also “tarnished.”

The world will never forget the callousness shown by these countries and international organizations, he added.

“Israeli officials who were previously known as victims of genocide have now turned into murderers of their ancestors,” he said.

The Israeli army again bombed the Gaza Strip on Friday morning after declaring the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

At least 178 Palestinians were killed and 589 injured on Friday as a result of Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.