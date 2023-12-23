In recent years, several supermarkets and specialized stores have begun to sell cheap colognes capable of imitating luxury fragrances.

This has meant a revolution in the perfumery market, since it has allowed people with tighter budgets to enjoy a good perfume without having to spend a fortune.

If you are also looking for an economical alternative to fragrances from renowned brands, the Yodeyma equivalences They are an option that you should consider.

It is a Spanish company whose history began in 1998 in Noblejas, in the province of Toledo, and since then it has become one of the main references in low-cost perfumes, thanks to its high-quality products and affordable price. .

Yodeyma has managed to consolidate a section of products that has gained popularity and acceptance among consumers.

But despite its low prices, this chain does not skimp on quality, since the thoroughness with which they select fragrances is evident, providing products that are distinguished by their pleasant and long-lasting aroma.

Thanks to Yodeyma's careful formulation, they have managed to develop equivalences of perfumes and colognes, for both men and women, that capture similar essences to luxury brands, but at a considerably lower price.

Are you interested in trying these equivalences? Well, we share a list with the available perfume options, so you can choose the one that best suits your taste and personality.

Equivalences of Yodeyma perfumes for women

Water Woman – Acqua Di Gioia by Giorgio Armani. Adriana – Yes by Giorgio Armani. Adriana Rose – Yes Rose Signature by Giorgio Armani. Aroma – Euphoria by Calvin Klein. catch me – Love Love from Cacharel. With you – Emporio She by Giorgio Armani. Bella – Acqua de Gio de Giorgio Armani. Berlue – No. 5 by Chanel. Black Elixir – Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent. Candy – Happy by Clinique Celebrity Woman – Life is beautiful. Auction – Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel. Dauro for Her – Code for her de Giorgio Armani. Cannon – NOA from Cacharel. Extinction – Angel de Thierry Mugler. For You – Chance Eau Tendre by Chanel. Freshia – Nina by Nina Ricci. Fruit – Be Delicious de DKNY. Gianna – Dolce de Dolce & Gabbana. Harpina – J’Adore by Dior. Ice For Women – Dior Homme Cologne by Dior. Insinuated – Classic by Jean-Paul Gaultier. Iris – Alien by Thierry Mugler. Kara – Light Blue de Dolce & Gabbana. Berlue water – No. 5 Chanel water. Luxor – Free by Yves Saint Laurent. Tight – Dior Addict of Dior. Show up – Kenzo's Flower. Nicholas For Her – Narciso Rodríguez for Her. Nicolás White – Narciso by Narciso Rodríguez. Use – Lancôme miracle. Notion Woman – 212 NYC by Carolina Herrera. Poetic – Chat Why by Annick Goutal. Power Woman – Lady Million by Paco Rabanne. Prime – Lancôme idol. Private – Gucci by Gucci de Gucci. Prose – Eternity de Calvin Klein. Rafael Davini – Roberto Cavalli by Roberto Cavalli. Red – Hypnotic Poison de Dior. Born again -Gabrielle de Chanel. Seduction – Chloe from Chloe. Sensation – Ralph by Ralph Lauren. Serenity – Pleasures by Estée Lauder. Sexy Rose – 212 Vip Rosé by Carolina Herrera. Sophisticate – The One de Dolce & Gabbana. Luck – Pure XS by Paco Rabanne. Sweet Girl – 212 Sexy by Carolina Herrera. It was – Olympéa by Paco Rabanne. Trends – The Interdict by Givenchy. Transparency – Issey Miyake's Eaud D'Issey. Vanity – Lancôme Treasure. Velfashion – Allure of Chanel. Venelius – Ultraviolet by Paco Rabanne. Very Special – Good Girl by Carolina Herrera. Vivacity – Joy by Dior. Iodine – Gucci Bloom de Gucci.

Equivalences of Yodeyma perfumes for men

Water For Men – Acqua Di Gió by Giorgio Armani. Active Man – Creed's Aventus. Fresh water – CK One de Calvin Klein. Beach – Fierce de Abercrombie & Fitch. Blue – Bleu de Chanel. Capri – Parma's water. Caribbean – Sauvage by Dior. Complicity – Pure XS by Paco Rabanne. Dauro – Armani Code by Giorgio Armani. Yodeyma Essence – Loewe Essence by Loewe. Ice For Men – Dior Home Cologne de Dior. The wind – Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren. Inferno – Fahrenheit de Dior. Instint – Le Male by Jean-Paul Gaultier. Junsui – The Water of Issey by Issey Miyake. Black Men – Light Blue de Dolce & Gabbana. Kent – K of Dolce & Gabbana. Legend – Black XS by Paco Rabanne. Magnetism – The Scent Intense de Hugo Boss. Metal Sport – Allure Home Sport by Chanel. Moment – Boss Bottled de Hugo Boss. Morpheus – Dolce & Gabbana For Men. Nero – Man In Black de Bvlgari. Notion – 212 Men by Carolina Herrera. Peak – Explore Mont Blanc. Platinum – Invincible from Paco Rabanne. Power – 1 Million by Paco Rabanne. Resolution – Y by Yves Saint Laurent. Root – Terre D'Hermes de Hermes. Sophisticate Men – The One de Dolce & Gabbana. Successes For Men – Dior Homme de Dior. Timeless – Declaration of Cartier. West – Azzaro Wanted by Azzaro. Wow Scents – Stronger With You de Emporio Armani.

It is equivalences of Yodeyma colognes and perfumes They are an excellent option for those who want to enjoy a good perfume without spending a fortune. Its pleasant and long-lasting aromas will make you feel confident and elegant on any occasion.

The fragrance you choose should reflect your personal style. If you are an elegant and sophisticated person, we recommend that you choose equivalences with woody olfactory notes. If you are a more informal person, we recommend that you choose equivalences with citrus or floral notes.