Stefano Donnarumma is the new senior advisor of Equita, the main independent Italian investment bank. The institute communicates this, underlining that the objective of Donnarumma’s entry is to support management in the development of initiatives aimed at supporting the growth of the Group in the various business areas.

With thirty years of experience and solid foundations in the industrial operations of large international groups (Alstom and Bombardier), Donnarumma has built an excellent professional path in the energy, waste, water and airport infrastructure and assets sector, initially as operations director of Acea , A2a and Aeroporti di Roma, and subsequently as chief executive officer of the listed companies Acea and Terna.

“I thank Stefano Donnarumma for deciding to join the Group’s advisory board, thus contributing to our growth project – states Andrea Vismara, chief executive officer of Equita -. In his role as senior advisor he will be an important professional figure under multiple points of view, both on the alternative asset management front and on the investment banking front”.

“I am very satisfied with this partnership because Equita and its professionals embrace my strategic vision on the energy transition which in recent years has seen me among the protagonists of the sector in Italy, more generally in the Mediterranean area – comments Stefano Donnarumma, senior advisor of Equita – I am convinced that the needs of the capital market and of the Italian energy supply chain industry can find the right stimulus and support for the construction of a more sustainable future in the initiatives promoted by Equita. I will therefore contribute with great motivation to the projects that we will identify together with the Equita team, in which I fully recognize myself considering the great professionalism, reputation and shared values ​​that I have found in Andrea Vismara and in the other managers of this prestigious Group”.

Donnarumma will play a key role in the development of the new asset class announced by EQUITA on 21 June 2023 with an initiative aimed at the world of infrastructure and renewable energy. Thanks to his knowledge of energy and green issues, not only in Italy but also abroad, he will support the Egif team in the launch of the Equita Green Impact Fund and support fundraising activities with institutional investors. To this will be added the role of advisor to Egif’s investment committee, aimed at identifying new investment opportunities for the fund.