The system of ink tanks It is clearly the hook that classic home printer manufacturers have in mind to maintain their place in the home or small business.

The Epson EcoTank ET-4850 It is a model of home inkjet printer that brings together almost everything that a user who opts for this technology needs: extensive printing capacity at low cost, Wi-Fi connectivity and complete management via mobile phone application. At Xataka we have already put it to the test.

Technical sheet of the Epson EcoTank ET-4850

Epson EcoTank ET-4850

functions

Print, copy, scan and fax

print speed

ByN 15,5 ppm / Color 8,5 ppm

print resolution

4.800 x 1.200 ppp

double sided printing

Automatic

Connectivity

USB 2.0, Wi-Fi y Ethernet

input capacity

Up to 250 sheets

compatibility

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android

weight

6,7 kg

scanner

30-page automatic feeder

precio

510 euros

Epson EcoTank ET-4850, A4 Multifunction 4in1 Wifi Printer with Rechargeable Ink Tank, Fax, Automatic Double-Sided Printing (Duplex), LCD Touch Screen, Front Tray, Mobile Printing

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

A multifunction printer with a completely classic design

The Epson EcoTank ET-4850 It is a multifunction printer with a very classic design. There is not much room for differentiation in this segment, so you have to stick with specific details such as the control area and screen that is slightly foldable to improve its visualization and handling. It also stands out for its dimensions.





In fact, the size, for its functionality and options, is quite compact. It must be taken into account that we have a large capacity paper tray, as well as top paper loading elements for the scanner functionality. All these elements are extractable or collapsible so that the actual space occupied by the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 is not excessive.

The Epson EcoTank ET-4850 is a very compact all-in-one printer but with multiple advanced document printing and scanning options.

Getting the all-in-one printer up and running is very quick. It takes longer to remove all the stickers and security and fastening systems than to print the first test sheet.





250 page tray

This comes out after loading the ink tanks with the included bottles (both black and color) and performing system initialization. The entire process is perfectly guided via the application if we prefer it over the indications on the printer’s small touch screen.





Filling the tanks is simple, fast and completely clean. Simply open the bottle, with secure closure, and place it upside down in the corresponding tank. Neither when emptying the bottle nor when removing it once the process is finished does a single drop of ink splash out. Of course, make sure that the color of the bottle corresponds to the appropriate tank.

The Epson ET-4850 printer, priced at 500 euros, is sold with a kit of black and colored ink bottles, plus an extra black bottle. The tanks hold 127 ml of ink in the case of black and 70 ml for each of the three colors.





The charging system is safe, practical and completely clean

Epson’s promise with this model is the printing of up to 7,500 pages in black and 6,000 in colorabout three years in a domestic environment if we consider an average of 6-7 pages a day.

Complete connectivity and functionality

The ambitious profile beyond the domestic use of the Epson ET-4850 It is clear in its connectivity. For the home, having USB and Wi-Fi connectivity (with Wi-Fi Direct) is something we take for granted in this range of devices. But in this case, we also have puerto Ethernet for easy printer sharing in a small business environment where not all computers can connect to the printer wirelessly.





Not all home printers offer an automatic paper loading tray for the scanner

Other additions also think about going beyond domestic use, such as automatic double-sided printinga 250-page front paper tray or the 30-page document feeder for scanner function.

It also has touch screen about 2.5 inches but it seems too small to us for the more classic interface with which it is configured, where some elements and buttons are too close to the edges of the screen. Much better to manage your options from the smartphone application.





In it we can manage the main functions of the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 as well as print, digitize and capture with the camera to later print.

Home or small business. Or both at the same time

The Epson EcoTank ET-4850 It fulfills its functions as a multifunction model with note. Printing supports double-sided output automatically and the printing speed is within acceptable margins if we consider the price range in which it plays: up to 15 pages per minute in monochrome and 8.5 pages in color. The promised figures were similar on average to those of our tests, which were 12 pages in monochrome but with a high graphic load, and 7 in color.





Individual visual ink tank discharge level

As for print quality, it is sufficient for home and small business environments for drafts and everyday documents, but it does not offer the level of detail or quality for final product reports in professional environments. In fact, its strong point must be seen in printing cost per pagewhere the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 is competitive at the highest level.

The great value of the Epson ET-4850 is to be found in the printing cost per page and the convenience of long-term ink tank use.

The scanner function It has a classic way to do it directly to the work computer or more useful: directly to our smartphone. And from there we can find the place we want comfortably, from an attachment to an email to a folder in a cloud storage service, which also have a place among the direct scanning options from the printer.

As a nod to classic offices, the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 adds fax function.





For its price, the screen is quite discreet in all aspects

For the scanner function (CIS type) it is very important to have a automatic document feeder. It has a capacity of up to 30 pages and a speed of 5 images per minute is achieved in both color and black and white. It is a very convenient function when digitizing multi-page documents but it does not automatically support double-sided. The scanning resolution is 1,200 dpi x 2,400 dpi.

The copy function supports identity documents, for which a scan and subsequent printing is used with all the steps indicated correctly.

Epson Ecotank ET-4850, the opinion of Xataka

The presence of printers of all types, whether basic or multifunction, in classic home environments makes little sense anymore. However, the home understood as small office or site from which a user can teleworkis a good place to think about a model that gives us printing and digitization possibilities in a comfortable way.

The Epson ET-4850 It is a printer with a high initial cost but pays off in the long term thanks to ink tank technology. The system is clean and comfortable, and allows us to forget about spare parts for years. It also adds a good mix of nods to the common user, with a comfortable and complete application, as well as to professionals, with an automatic feeder for the scanner function or a large paper tray for printing.

Epson EcoTank ET-4850, A4 Multifunction 4in1 Wifi Printer with Rechargeable Ink Tank, Fax, Automatic Double-Sided Printing (Duplex), LCD Touch Screen, Front Tray, Mobile Printing

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

This product has been provided for testing by Epson. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.