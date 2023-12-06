The times for the 19th day have been announced. The Nerazzurri will host Verona at San Siro, while Allegri’s team will be away against Salernitana and Pioli’s team at Empoli

The Serie A League announced the advances and postponements over the Epiphany weekend. The nineteenth matchday of Serie A will open with the match between Bologna and Genoa, scheduled for Friday 5 January at 8.45pm (Dazn/Sky).

6 and 7 January

Four matches on Saturday 6 January starting from lunchtime with Inter-Verona at 12.30pm (Dazn), then Frosinone-Monza at 3pm (Dazn), Lecce-Cagliari at 6pm (Dazn) and Sassuolo-Fiorentina at 8.45pm (Dazn /Sky). The day ends on Sunday 7th with Empoli-Milan at 12.30pm (Dazn/Sky), Torino-Napoli and Udinese-Lazio at 3pm (Dazn), Salernitana-Juventus at 6pm (Dazn) and Roma-Atalanta at 8.45pm (Dazn).