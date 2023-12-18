Epic Games is celebrating twice as it recently won a historic victory in a lawsuit against Google, in which the jury said that Google turned its Google Play app store and Google Play billing service into a monopoly. illegal. And in addition, they are celebrating that the Epic Games Store already has 80 million users, according to its founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney, who said that with this they have reached the 120 million that Steam has.

During an interview with The Verge, in which they talked about different topics, the leader of Epic, when asked if Epic would simply be a game store or a more generic application store, said that it is not just a game store , is the store operated by Epic Games. “So we already have a lot of non-gaming applications. We have the Brave web browser, several software creation tools including Unreal Engine, and more to come, including some other incredible creation and productivity tools.”

“We will host any application that anyone wants of any type,” Sweeney added.

But what has caught the most attention is that according to its data, the Epic Games Store is quickly catching up with Steam, with its 80 million monthly active users. An achievement that, according to what he told The Verge, is an “untold success story” of the Epic Games Store, which should make the Valve store and its 120 million users fear.

“The Epic Games Store is incredibly successful. Since its launch in 2018, we have 80 million monthly active users, quickly closing in on Steam, which has 120 million,” said the executive.

But it is important to remember that surely, a large part of these millions of users have come to the Epic Games Store because of the constant gifts they give, while those on the Valve platform are known to be regular buyers of games. Over the years, Epic attracted users and developers, giving away games like Metro Exodus, Borderlands 3, Control, The Outer Worlds, Death Stranding, to name a few.

In addition, the Fortnite factor must be taken into account, which although many players spend on it, generating profits for Epic, they actually do so within the game, which as you know is free. But anyway, 80 million users is a fairly high number, which may end up catching Valve's attention.

