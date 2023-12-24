Do you remember Epic Mickey? His director does it a lot and assures that he is still proud of what he did back then, even though many players “didn't understand it.”

Epic Mickey came to Wii under surprise and skepticism from many and there are those who are still waiting for it on Nintendo Switch. and now your director He comments that he is still proud of the game, despite what many say.

When it came to video games with Disney characters, they would have to “play it safe” and be the type of 'flat' adventures that many expected. But sometimes there were “big and boisterous” surprises that I'm sure many of you already have in mind.

In early 2010, rumors began that Disney and Warren Spector were creating a one-off game. A kind of Darkest twist on Mickey Mouse and Disney history with very different gameplay.

This title was later named Epic Mickey and without a doubt it stood out when it arrived in 2010. story of disney's pet mouse revolved around a version similar to that of the first walt disney comics.

Mickey entered Yen Sid's workshop and clumsily and accidentally altered a place known as 'The Wasteland', where Sid hid forgotten Disney characters like Oswald the Rabbit; This caused the place to be filled with monsters.

Of course, it was up to Mickey – and us – to fix everything using his magic paintbrush to defeat every living creature. The first game, as Gameranx says, sold more than two million copies and was a pretty good result.

Epic Mickey and his touch of platform adventure

Warren Spector recently chatted with VentureBeat about the game and said he's still proud of what he created, even if players “didn't get it”:

“If I'm playing a shooter and I'm not good enough – which I'm not – my option is to stop. And that's why I've always thought that simulators were good enough. Sales haven't confirmed it. But I told myself, when Disney appeared with Mickey Mouse as a star, who could reach a mainstream audience with these ideas.

That's why Epic Mickey is an immersive simulator, right? And the players didn't understand it. I received a lot of emails and messages on Twitter about selling, selling. But the philosophy was like that if they had taken the time to look for it. So I'm also very proud of Epic Mickey.”

“A fun, well-designed and especially notable game that, because of the expectations placed on it by its developers and then disappeared, seems less than it really is,” we said in the Epic Mickey analysis.

The game had a sequel with Epic Mickey 2, but like its predecessor, it had criticism of the gameplay rather than the theme and characters used.

Maybe Epic Mickey director remains proud of the game although many “they didn't understand it“but his other delivery was left in limbo.