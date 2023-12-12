It ended with the victory of Epic Games is the cause between the latter and Google: the jury has in fact found that the Play Store and its billing system are an illegal monopoly. Epic Games had sued Google after the removal of Fortnite from the Play Store on Android.

As reported by The Verge, the jury expressed its opinion unanimously against the use of the Play Store payment system, deeming its requirement for each transaction anti-competitive. “Today’s verdict is a victory for all developers and consumers around the world,” said an Epic Games spokesperson. “It demonstrates that Google’s practices are illegal and that the company abuses its monopolistic position to extort exorbitant fees, stifle competition, and hinder innovation. The evidence presented in this hearing demonstrates the urgent need for laws and regulations that address Apple and Google’s display of smartphones.”

Google’s response was not long in coming, so much so the company has already declared that it will appeal. “The trial has shown that we compete intensely with Apple and its App Store, as well as other stores on Android and gaming consoles,” said Google’s Wilson White. “We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain committed to our users, our partners, and the Android ecosystem.”

Finally, we would like to point out that the reasons for the sentence have not yet been filed. The court will have to explain how Google will have to change its policies by January.

Previous article

Terra Nil for Nintendo Switch is coming out soon