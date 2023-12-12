Epic Games has finally won the lawsuit against Google, and it seems that the victory of Fortnite a Google Play Store is closer to becoming a reality. In fact, this was one of the most anticipated trials of the year and pitted two titanic companies in the digital entertainment industry against each other.

A jury in the United States has ruled that the Play Store is a monopoly and Fortnite would be getting closer to also landing on the Google Play Storethe most commercialized store in the digital field and in the mobile sector in the world.

A big step for Epic Games that would see how for the first time in a long time, Google loses a trial of this magnitude and is branded a monopoly. The battle between Epic Games against Google and Apple seems to take steps in favor of the company that created Fortnite.

Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court’s work on remedies will start in January. Thanks for everyone’s support and faith! Free Fortnite! https://t.co/ITm4YBHCus — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 12, 2023

For the moment we will have to wait for new news in this regard to see what the company’s next steps are. Epic Games demandó a Google y Apple after they eliminated Fortnite from mobile digital stores for having created Epic Games your own installer. That was when Epic Games accused Google of stifling competition and settling into its personal monopoly.

Via; Fountain