The next free game that the Epic Games Store has prepared through its store in digital format is now available, shall we do something crazy?

Saints Row is available on PCSteam Deck, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S, pero Epic Games Store lo give away through its store only for 24 hours.

It is true that many Xbox Game Pass users wanted it in the service, but now we know that for the moment they have given us this crazy Volition game.

But the Fortnite developer has given joy to everyone users, players and fans of the Marvel universe on all platformsalthough for a limited time.

From December 30, 2023 and for the next 24 hours, the store that organizes and controls Tim Sweeney as CEO of Epic Games give away the Eidos Montreal game.

At the time it was presented as an attempt to reboot del Saints Row originalbut it was soon seen that it did not have the same effect and finally did not achieve the impact that was originally thought.

And with the 'restructuring plan' in Embracer Group, another 900 layoffs were confirmed in its second quarter despite the fact that many consider 2023 as the best year in the video game industry.

Santo Ileso and the mystery of the craziest adventures

It is estimated that in 2023 alone, the video game industry has lost more than 9,000 jobs. And that includes Epic Games itself with the business cuts it made.

Saints Row and Red Faction may return in the future with other Deep Silver and PLAION studios, but nothing is clear after the closure of Volition.

Embracer Group closed the Saints Row, Red Faction and Descent studio with 30 years of history, something that was painful after knowing that the first was part of the free PS Plus games for September 2023

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

“This reboot brings a little more seriousness compared to its predecessors, but few players will be able to avoid the temptation of turning the city into a pyrotechnic riot.

On a graphical level it is more modest than what could be expected from PS5, but in terms of fun we have no complaints: we had a blast doing the animal around Santo Ileso,” we said in the Saints Row analysis.

The only thing that is clear right now is that Epic Games Store reveals new free game for Christmas 2023being this Saints Row.