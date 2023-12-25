The platform celebrates Christmas Day with a new gift for all players.

Epic Games Store celebrates Christmas Day with a new gift

The Christmas celebration continues in Epic Games Storewhich after offering weekly gifts with one or two free games for seven days, now has the campaign of the mysterious games, with which you can get a free game every 24 hours. After a new leak of two new free games, now There is a new free title that is available for just one day.

From today, Monday, December 25 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Tuesday, December 25, at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, being the definitive version of the award-winning RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. It is a compilation that adds all the DLC to the base game, all with higher quality graphics, better performance, more animations and higher resolution environments, among many other things.

In this game, you wake up on a colony ship that has been lost while heading to the edge of the galaxy and you find yourself in the middle of an intricate conspiracy that threatens to destroy it. Thus, you must explore the various planets and locations of Alcyone, such as the mysterious asteroid Gorgon and the brand-new distilleries of Eridanos. As you encounter various factions, all hungry for power, the personality you decide to adopt will determine how this character-driven story unfolds.

Epic Games Store also has Christmas offers

Beyond the gifts, Epic Games Store is on sale from last December 13 until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The platform has thousands of discounted games, 33% Epic discount coupons, a 10% increase in Epic rewards, and more surprises, knowing for now that A new free game will be revealed tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.. For its part, Steam has winter sales, as does GOG and its five Christmas gifts.

