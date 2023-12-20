The platform begins its delivery of free games for a very limited time.

Epic Games Store will give away games again for Christmas

The end of the year is here, so Epic Games Store has ended its weekly gift mechanic with one or two free games for seven days. After one last free game, the platform has now started the mystery games campaign with which it gives away titles of all kinds for a very limited time. Thus, a new free game is available for only 24 hours.

From today, Wednesday, December 20 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Thursday, December 21, at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store allows you to download DNF Duel for free, a title that perfectly reinterprets the iconic classes of the classic RPG Dungeon and Fighter. In this way, any user with a registered account on the platform can add a new title to their catalog for life by simply accessing their file and purchasing it at no cost.

Download DNF Fuel for FREE on the Epic Games Store

Thanks to DNF Fuel, Dungeon and Fighter, one of the most popular and played RPGs in the world, returns as a 2.5D action fighting game. The player can choose from 16 captivating characters, each with their own skills and personalities, having to be smarter, play better or directly beat up opponents until they become the master of the Ultimate Will.

Epic Games starts its Christmas campaign

While GOG celebrates its Christmas sales, DNF Fuel will be available for free for just 24 hours, which means that Tomorrow there will be a new title that will be at zero cost from 5:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) on the Epic Games Store. For now, only this first free title has been leaked for such a short time, although we will have to be very attentive to possible subsequent leaks.

