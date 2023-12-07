The platform will begin delivering mystery games starting next week.

Epic Games Store changes its free games

Join the conversation

While waiting for The Game Awards 2023 or during its post-party, a handful of free games always comes in handy. Luckily, the gala is usually held every Thursday, a day in which Epic Games Store renews its most beloved section to offer two new gifts. Thus, from today, Thursday, December 7 until next day the 13th at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time)any user with a registered account on the platform can add two new titles for life to their catalog by simply accessing their tokens and redeeming the gifts.

The first game you can download for free GigaBasha multiplayer fighting game with colossal movie-inspired kaijus, awesome heroes, devastating special attacks, and totally destructible environments.

Download GigaBash for FREE on the Epic Games Store

The second free game is Predecessora fast-paced action game powered by Paragon that combines mechanics from MOBAs and first-person shooters to put you in the middle of combat with strategic options, third-person control and immersive action.

Download Predecessor FREE on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store will start the mystery games campaign

Unfortunately, this week the title or name of the games that the Epic Games Store will give away starting next week has not been announced. The platform only anticipates that in six days, that is, next Wednesday, December 13, a reveal will occur to exchange these two free games for a mystery game. Luckily, Deathloop is now also free with one condition.

Beyond free games, the Epic Games Store also offers interesting campaigns like the Black Friday deals, which offered discounts on recently released games like Alan Wake 2.

Join the conversation