Epic Games Store gives away one game per day during Christmas

Long Christmas for lovers of games and, above all, gifts. Epic Games Store continues celebrating the campaign of the mysterious games, through which you can get a free game every 24 hours. After a great free game for a whole day, a new relay has just occurred and already There is a new free title that is available for just one day.

In this way, from today, Tuesday, December 26 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Wednesday, December 27, at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis Human Resource Machine, a puzzle game. In each level, a boss assigns a task and the player must program his little office workers to automate it. If he succeeds, he will be promoted to the next level to enjoy another year of work in the gigantic office building.

Developed by Tomorrow Corporation, The game does not require programming knowledge, since the way to overcome each of its levels is based on discovering how to solve puzzles. Originally from 2015, the usual price of Human Resource Machine is €11.99, although for the next 24 hours it will be free only on the Epic Games Store as a Christmas gift.

Epic Games Store has Christmas offers

During these days, and until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), Epic Games Store celebrates some Christmas sales offers with which you can find thousands of discounted games, 33% Epic discount coupons, a 10% increase in Epic rewards, and more surprises, being the next gift announced tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.. Meanwhile, Steam also has winter sales, as does GOG and its five Christmas gifts.

