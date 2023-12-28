The platform continues to change its free game every day.

Epic Games Store receives its ninth free game for Christmas

Countdown to the end of the year as the free games party continues in Epic Games Storewhich continues to celebrate the campaign of mysterious games giving away a free title every 24 hours. After an eighth gift for a whole day, a new change has just occurred and now There is a new free title that is available for just one day.

In this way, from today, Thursday, December 28 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Friday, December 29, at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis Cat Quest, an open-world RPG set in the “catty” world of felines. His adventure begins when the evil Drakoth kidnaps the sister of the protagonist, who is preparing to explore the map of the immense world of Felinia, risking his seven lives in dungeons in search of legendary loot.

Download Cat Quest for FREE on the Epic Games Store

Developed by The Gentlebros, Cat Quest battles take place entirely in real time: Being able to get close to enemies to hit them with the sword, roll on the ground to avoid their counterattack and, finally, finish them off with powerful magic.

Epic Games Store continues celebrating its Christmas offers

While tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the tenth free juice from the Epic Games Store will begin to be available, it will be until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. when you can benefit from the platform's Christmas offers, which has thousands of discounted games, Epic discount coupons of 33%, a 10% increase in rewards from Epic, and more surprises. Meanwhile, Steam also has winter sales, as does GOG and its five Christmas gifts.

