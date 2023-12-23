The platform gives only 24 hours to get your new free game.

Epic Games Store will give away games until the end of the year

This week, Epic Games Store has ended the weekly gift mechanic with one or two free games for seven days after a year full of gifts. However, after one last free game, the platform has started an even better campaign, that of the mysterious games, through which it gives away titles of all kinds for a very limited time, specifically for 24 hours. Thus, a new free game is available for just one day.

From today, Saturday, December 23 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Sunday, December 24, at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store allows you to download Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for freethe most complete edition of the acclaimed 2008 game that allows you to create a freely chosen character to enter a post-apocalyptic world where you must fight for survival at every moment.

Download Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for FREE on the Epic Games Store

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition includes all 5 Bethesda game expansions, so the free download of this title includes Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout and Mothership Zeta. In this way, it is one of the Christmas gifts that possibly offers more hours of fun for all those who have not yet tried its proposal.

Epic Games Store also celebrates Christmas with offers

Epic Games Store is not only giving away games daily, since last December 13 and until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the platform has thousands of discounted games, Epic discount coupons from 33%, a 10% increase in Epic rewards, and more surprises, knowing for now that A new free game will be revealed tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.. That said, it's worth remembering that GOG is also giving away a free game for a limited time.

