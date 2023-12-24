The Epic Games digital store may have anticipated the game that will be featured today as its new free title in the Christmas promotion.

Join the conversation

The day arrived Christmas Eve and with it the festivities and family celebrations. While all the houses prepare for what will come tonight, there are a promotion that doesn't want to stop on such an important day of the year: the one that is offering you 17 free titles through the Epic Games Store. Although there are still a few hours left to be able to claim the new free game that was announced yesterday, now it's time to look ahead to what will happen today, December 24whose free game could already be filtered out.

And the alleged leak comes from a regular user in this field: car car-only, who has already previewed some of the free titles from this special Epic Games Store promotion. Although on this occasion This is not a precise leak., the user has already made predictions before, through which he has been correct, so we must not lose track of what he reveals. With this, the leaker predicts that Today's free game on the Epic Games Store will be GhostWire Tokyo, the brand new work of Tango Gameworks. To find out if it is true or not, something that billbil-kun gives a 60% chancewe will have to wait until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) of this same afternoon.

GhostWire Tokyo, possible new free game from Epic Games Store

Deadly supernatural forces, controlled by a dangerous occultist, have invaded Tokyo, causing the city's population to instantly vanish.. Join a powerful spectral entity in its quest for revenge and master a powerful arsenal of skills that will help you uncover the dark truth behind the disappearances. Explore a unique vision of Tokyo, warped by a supernatural presence. Discover a city of otherworldly beauty, from its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleys, filled with yokai, the vengeful spirits that populate its streets. Tour iconic locations, such as Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, rendered in incredible detail and Built to take advantage of cutting-edge technology.

Therefore, all we have to do is wait until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today to check if GhostWire Tokyo is the game chosen by the Epic Games Store as the platform's next free proposal and continue celebrating Christmas in the best way possible.

Join the conversation