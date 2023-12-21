One of the video game industry's usual leakers, billbil-kun, may have revealed three of the video games that the Epic Games Store will soon give away.

There are just a few hours left to find out what the next free game will be offered from the Epic Games Store for all PC players who want to claim it at no cost. For the moment, we remind you that you can still get the second of the 17 games that will be offered in the coming dates for Limited time. However, it seems that some of the titles could have already been released who will be protagonists in the following dates and arrive hand in hand with one of the most reliable filters in the sector.

And it is none other than car car-only, who usually offers information on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass games, but now seems to have confidential information about the Epic Games Store's plans for its promotion of free games. However, the leaker assures that in this case They are predictions with a high percentage of success, so you can confirm with complete certainty that this will be the case. These are three titles with their respective dates that the user has launched through the French portal Dealabs.

Melvor Idle – December 21Snakebird Complete – December 29Celeste – January 2

Taking into account that the leaker already guessed correctly with the presence of DNF Duel, the game revealed today will most likely be Melvor Idle, given the proximity of the announcement. The other two could vary, but billbil-kun has a high rate of success in its predictions, making it one of the most reliable sources in this regard.

DNF Duel, the new free game from the Epic Games Store for a very limited time

Fight and action in its purest form! Dungeon and Fighter, one of the most popular and played RPGs in the world, now returns as a 2.5D action fighting game. Choose from 16 captivating characters, each with their own abilities and personalities. Be smarter, play better, or directly beat up your opponents and become the master of Ultimate Will! DNF Duel manages to wonderfully reinterpret the iconic classes of the classic RPG Dungeon and Fighter. Whether it's the flashy, flashy shots of the cunning Ranger or the uninhibited brute force of the frenzied Berserker, each character's iconic traits have been augmented and reworked.

So, hurry up, because the excitement at the Epic Games Store doesn't stop. This same afternoon at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the new free title will be presentedso you only have until 4:59 p.m. to claim DNF Duel and add it forever to your library of titles on the platform.

