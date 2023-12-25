The usual leaker of Epic Games Store games for the Christmas campaign is back.

Today is the day of Christmas, so it is time to get together as a family and enjoy the company of our loved ones. However, since Epic Games Store They want you to dedicate even a minute of your time to receive their daily gift during this Christmas campaign in which they are offering 17 different games to all their users. The one from yesterday is still available for a few hours, but Two of the following may have already been filtered.

And the filter car car-only It doesn't even rest on December 25, so it has already announced which two of the next games that will be given away in the Epic Games Store will be. So far he has been 100% correct in this sense, so his information is totally reliable. In this way, he has revealed the game that will be announced at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today and next December 28which you can see below:

December 25 – The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice EditionDecember 28 – Cat Quest

The Outer Worlds and Cat Quest, two of the next free games on the Epic Games Store

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is the definitive way to play the award-winning RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Players who already own The Outer Worlds and its associated DLC, Murder on Eridanus and Peril on Gorgon, can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition on the Epic Games Store at a reduced price. To enable the upgrade purchase option, players must log in with the same Epic Games account they used to purchase the base game and DLC. Once you've tried the appetizer, it's time for the main course! The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition includes the base game and all additional content, making it the definitive way to play Obsidian Entertainment's famed RPG. This remastered work of art has been optimized to deliver the best possible version of The Outer Worlds… even if you decide to play this acclaimed RPG with the worst possible version of your character.

For its part, Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in the catty world of felines. Follow the evil Drakoth to save your cat sister. Explore the map of the vast world of Felinia, risk your seven lives by delving into dungeons in search of legendary loot, and take on a furry cast of characters in tricky side quests.

