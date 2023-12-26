Epic Games Store will reveal in a very short time what the new free game is offered on the platform, although it has already been leaked.

We are approaching the equator the promotion that is revolutionizing the Christmas season for PC players: the 17 free games that are being offered from the Epic Games Store to anyone who wants to claim them. Every day comes the time to get a new proposal, although lately you don't even have to wait for the platform to officially announce it, since one of the sector's usual leakers reveals it previously. And yes, today she did it again.

So, as reported by the user car car-onlythe new free game from the Epic Games Store for its Christmas promotion will be Human Resource Machinewhich can be obtained completely free until tomorrow, December 27, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), at which time it will be replaced by the next title that will be the protagonist. The leaker is 100% correct in his predictions for said promotion, making it a very reliable source. However, We have to wait for the Epic Games Store to confirm it officially.

Human Resource Machine, the new free game on the Epic Games Store for Christmas

Program little office workers to solve puzzles. Do your job well! The machines want to take it away from you… Human Resource Machine is a puzzle game for brainiacs. At each level, your boss assigns you a task. Program your little office workers to automate it. If you succeed, you will be promoted to the next level to enjoy another year of work in the gigantic office building. Don't worry if you've never programmed – it's just about solving puzzles! If you take away all the 0's and 1's and those scary brackets, programming is a really simple, logical, interesting activity and something that everyone can understand and enjoy.

So that, Don't miss the opportunity to get Human Resource Machine and add it to your library forever of games from the Epic Games Store, since as soon as you claim it it will be yours to play whenever you want.

