The digital store is about to reveal its new free game, although it has already been leaked previously.

There are very few minutes left until it is announced the next free game in the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion. In total there will be 17 titles that will be given away by the digital store of those responsible for Fortnite, so more and more options are being reduced, since with today's title there will be 12 titles that have been given away, although the one that is currently available is already facing its last hours available in this format. Now, The next one that will be the protagonist has already been leaked.

To find out we have to go to the usual filter of this promotion and everything related to free games in the sector: car car-kun, who at the moment is one hundred percent correct in all the predictions he has made regarding the free games on the Epic Games Store. In this way, the user points out that the game that will be released starting at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, December 30it will be Saints Row. Of course, we will have to wait for this leak to be confirmed from the digital store, but no one doubts at this point the leaks from the aforementioned user. Remember that, As soon as you claim it, it will forever join your library of titles from Epic Games Store.

Saints Row, possible new free game from the Epic Games Store for Christmas

As a future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin and Eli at your side, you will create the Saints and face off against Los Panteros, the Idols and Marshall as you build your empire. in the streets of Santo Ileso and you have to fight for control of the city. Ultimately, Saints Row is a startup story, only the Saints are in the crime business. Enjoy the biggest and best playground ever created on Saints Row; Santo Ileso's sprawling, unique environment is the backdrop for a wild, sprawling sandbox of exciting shenanigans, criminal enterprises, and spectacular missions; The road to the top is littered with shootouts, reckless driving, and wingsuit flying.

Therefore, it only remains wait for the leak for the new free game to be confirmed from the Epic Games Store of its Christmas promotion, something that can be known in just a few minutes, starting at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), as usual.

