Epic Games Store starts the best offers of the year, the Christmas offers with discounts on Alan Wake 2 that is less than 30 euros with coupons.

The Epic Games Store holiday sales have already begun and will last almost a month, with games on offer, including titles as recent as Alan Wake 2 (exclusive to Epic) and a groundbreaking coupon promotion.

Basically, in addition to the discounted price of each game, you can apply an additional 33% discount with these coupons, which are applied to the final price of your basket as long as it is greater than 14.99 euros (excluding pre-purchases or add-ons in games).

You will get a new coupon at the end of each purchase, but from the first moment Epic Games gives you the first coupon (via this link). By combining both promotions, you can get unbeatable prices on games like:

Alan Wake 2 39.99 euros (-20% discount) EA Sports FC 24 at 27.99 euros (60% discount) Assassin's Creed Mirage at 34.99 euros (30% discount) Dead Island 2 at 35.99 euros (40% discount) Ghostrunner 2 at 33.99 euros (15% discount) Hogwarts Legacy at 35.99 euros (40% discount) +33% additional discount on all using Epic coupons (more information)

Epic Games Store Christmas deals start December 13 and last until Wednesday, January 10 at 16:59 CET. Epic coupons also expire that day.

Destiny 2: Classic Collection free for a week

In addition to the offers, Epic Games will give away “mysterious” games weekly. This time, starting today, Wednesday, December 13 and until Wednesday, December 20 at 17:00 CET, you can get free Destiny 2: Classic Collection.

This is a compilation of three expansions for Destiny 2. The base game is free, but this compilation adds three campaigns for the price of one (59.99 euros): The Witch Queen, Beyond Light and Shadowkeep.

To get your free games go to the Epic Games Store, log in and scroll down, on the main page, to the free games section. give to Obtain y you will keep them forever.

Platforms:

PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4

