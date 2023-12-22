Epic Games Store is giving away Melvor Idle for 24 hours only today, Thursday, December 21, an incremental and infinite adventure game, in its most “pure” version.

Epic Games Store continues with its promotion of free games and today, Thursday, December 21, it is giving away one of the most unique: Melvor Idle, an adventure game reduced to a minimum.

For the next 24 hours, Melvor Idle will be available for free on the Epic Games Store, through this link. Have until 17:00 CET on Friday, December 22 to redeem it, and you will keep it forever. Its RRP is 9.75 euros.

This is a daily free games promotion. Every day at 17:00 Spanish peninsular time it changes, so you have to pay attention and enter every day. At the moment, the games they have given away are Destiny 2 Legacy Collection and DNF Duel.

Melvor Idle, the infinite adventure game

What is Melvor Idle? This here is a screenshot of the game: it doesn't have graphics as such… more like graphics. And this is an adventure game in the purest form possible, inspired by RuneScape.

Although seeing so much text may be scary, they say it is a very accessible but deep game, ideal for beginners but for veterans. It's a incremental, or idle, playwhich combines the feel of classic adventure games with a modern gaming experience.

According to HowLongToBeat, you would need 3,000 hours to “complete” Melvor Idle. It is a practically infinite game, where you can learn 20 combat skills, 15 non-combat skills, infinite dungeons, cooking, blacksmithing, more than 1,100 items (which can be stored in the cloud, although it can be played offline).

How about? Melvor Idle It is today's free game Thursday on the Epic Games Store, and you only have 24 hours (or less) to get it for free, before Friday, December 22 at 5:00 p.m. If you don't get the big deal, at least get a free game!