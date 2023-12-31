A list of all the free Epic Games Store games that have yet to be revealed has appeared online and everything indicates that it is true.

Join the conversation

The most brutal Christmas promotion that has been seen in recent times is that of Epic Games Store and its 17 free games for all users of the Fortnite creators' platform. Still 5 games left to be announced, after the last of them faces its last minutes as a free proposal before giving way to the one that will be revealed today. However, It could have already been leaked along with the rest of the titles that would make up the promotion.

This has been known through a post published by a Chinese leaker whose origin is unknown. However, the filter par excellence when it comes to free games from the Epic Games Store, billbil-kun, assures that there is a 95% chance that the listing is true from what he has been able to see in recent days. Let us remember that, so far, he has been right with all of his predictions, making him one of the most reliable sources in this regard. If true, These would be all the free games that remain to be announced in the Epic Games Store with their respective dates:

Ghostrunner – December 31Escape Academy – January 120 Minutes Till Dawn – January 2A Plague Tale: Innocence – January 3Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – January 4-11

Ghostrunner, possible free game available in just a few hours on the Epic Games Store

Ghostrunner is a radical FPP game packed with ultra-fast action, set in a sinister cyberpunk megastructure. Climb the Dharma Tower, humanity's last refuge, after a cataclysm that ended the world. Climb from the bottom to the top, face the tyrannical Master of the Keys and claim revenge. Violence reigns in the streets of the tower. Mara, the Master of the Keys, rules with an iron fist and disregard for human lives. Resources are decimated, the strongest hunt down the weak, and chaos threatens to devour order entirely.. The final battle is approaching. It will be the last chance to fix things before humanity is extinct forever.

Download Ghostrunner for FREE on the Epic Games Store

Therefore, it only remains wait until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, December 31to find out if this leak is true, something that could confirm the remainder of this very special promotion.

Join the conversation