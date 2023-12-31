The platform says goodbye to 2023 with one last gift.

Epic Games Store closes the year with one last gift

Countdown to close 2023, a year full of news for the video game sector, which increasingly has more titles available on the market. Luckily, platforms like Epic Games Store They offer free games all year round to save money from their users' wallets. The platform, known for offering gifts on a weekly basis, celebrates the holidays with a campaign mysterious games at zero cost that vary daily.

In this way, from today, Saturday, December 31 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Sunday, January 1, at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis Ghostrunnerthe platform's latest free game this year, is a radical FPP packed with ultra-fast action, set in a sinister cyberpunk megastructure.

Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience with fast-paced and violent combat, as well as a setting that combines science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. Thus, the player is invited to discover the history of a world that has come to an end and whose inhabitants fight to survive.

Download Ghostrunner for FREE on the Epic Games Store

After a few last hours to download one of the great gifts of the year, the Christmas surprise could have come to an end with the last free Christmas games having been revealed. A well-known leaker seems to have the information almost certain of the four upcoming titles that will be discounted to the maximumthe last being a gift of a full week.

Epic Games Store will close with Christmas offers

While tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the next free game on the Epic Games Store will be confirmed, it will be until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. when there are Christmas offers on the platform, consisting of thousands of discounted games, 33% Epic discount coupons, a 10% increase in Epic rewards, and more surprises. Meanwhile, Steam also has winter sales, as does GOG and its five Christmas gifts.

