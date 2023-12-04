In recent weeks it has been taking place in the United States the trial of Epic Games against Google, which can completely change the Android ecosystem. Today an interesting topic has come to light: Why has Epic sued Apple and Google, but not PlayStation, Nintendo or Microsoft?

Epic Games began a crusade years ago against monopolies in app stores. Google and Apple do not allow you to open other stores on Android and iOS, or use your payment methods. Besides, They charge a 30% commission for each transaction.

For Epic Games, with games like Fortnite, this system hurts a lot, because every day its clients make millions of micropayments in the mobile versions, and Google and Apple take 30% of their income, without lifting a finger.

Why Epic Games has not reported the consoles

It seems like a pretty unfair system for them, but it turns out that It is the same one that the consoles have implemented: Neither Nintendo, Sony nor Microsoft allows other stores on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. You have to use their payment systems and you also have to pay the same commission, 30% on each transaction. So,Why don’t you take them to trial?

Randy Gelber, chief financial officer of Epic Games, explained this in the trial against Google, according to Techspot.

According to Gelber, consoles are “competitive markets with a completely different cost structure than a mobile app store.”

Gelber explains that console ecosystems are articulated around hardware (the console) that the manufacturer sells below cost price. That is, you lose money with each console sale. So the way it recovers that money is through the commission it charges for the sale of games and transactions.

Apple also sells its own hardware, but it certainly does not do so below cost price. Earn money from the sale of each iPhone or iPad.

Epic Games’ trial against Google is about to end. The judge will give them time to reach an agreement, something unlikely, before giving his verdict.