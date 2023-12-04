Surely you remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to a new legal problem.

As we have learned, it seems that Epic is in legal dispute with Google and Apple over 30% fee on in-app sales, claiming that it is unfair while they pay the same amount to Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. At trial, Epic’s Randy Gelber explained that consoles are competitive markets and that the fee covers the costs of subsidized hardware.

Furthermore, he argued that mobile apps have higher costs and customer service, which justifies the higher rate. The outcome will depend on the judge, and the legal battle is still ongoing. We will inform you of the ruling as soon as more details are known.

