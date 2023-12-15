Fortnite, Epic's popular battle royale game, has always been available to be run from that company's client, so its presence on Steam, its direct competition, has been almost impossible to imagine. And recently, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, hinted that it could come to Valve's platform, as long as Valve makes changes to the way the latter monetizes sales, specifically a reduction in what he calls “ridiculous user fees.” 30%”.

And in case you didn't know, Steam takes 30% of all sales, although some time ago it introduced a tiered system that gives more money to high-income developers. Under this policy, those studios that earn $10 million get a 25% fee and those that earn $50 million only give 20% to Valve. But this is quite far from the great mass of video game creators since as PC Gamer reported in 2021, the vast majority of game developers will never see $10 million in their life, so they must hand over this 30% to Steam.

You can read: Steam's competition is still losing money 5 years after it will try to secure 50% of total PC gaming revenue

Profit percentage that the leader of Epic Games referred to, responding to an X/Twitter user, who asked him how his antitrust victory against Google could open the market, to which commented: “We will compete, and we will also put Fortnite on any serious store that offers all developers an incredible deal. Steam, Microsoft, OneStore, anyone: they give an incredible deal to all developers and we will support you. The end of these ridiculous 30 fees % is near”.

Epic has had disagreements with Valve over similar policies in the past, albeit outside of court. And in this sense, Steam contrasts with the Epic Games store since, for example, starting in August, developers can take 100% of the revenue during their first six months if they launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store, while others receive the 88% of the total profits from their games, leaving Epic with only a standard 12% fee.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord