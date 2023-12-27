Suara.com – The government ensures that health services and access as well as prison conditions for the late former Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe meet standards.

This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD while responding to questions from the public regarding health services and access, as well as prison conditions while Lukas was serving his sentence until he died.

“No, it meets all the standards. When it was included there was the Ministry of Health, there was the TNI, there was BIN, there was the police, everyone had joined. I chaired the meeting. Health has to be number one, right,” said Mahfud in Sukabumi City, West Java, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Mahfud then invited those who did not believe him to check directly.

“If anyone doesn't believe it, please just check it. If the government is right,” he explained.

Mahfud also said that the government's steps towards the former Governor of Papua for the two periods were also influenced by Lukas' illness.

“And the disease has been like that for a long time, right? So we provide special services, transported by special plane, every time you want to go to the hospital we serve you, you can choose the doctor yourself. However, don't leave Indonesian territory,” he said.

“That's true and the pain has been around for a long time. It's been for years,” Mahfud added.

Luke Dies

Former Governor of Papua for two terms and convicted of a corruption case, Lukas Enembe, died while undergoing treatment at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Jakarta, Tuesday (26/12).

Head of RSPAD Gatot Soebroto Lieutenant General TNI dr. Albertus Budi Sulistya confirmed the news of Lukas Enembe's death at 10.45 WIB.

“That's right, (died) at 10.45 WIB,” said the Head of the RSPAD when contacted in Jakarta, Tuesday (26/12).

Regarding the case, the DKI Jakarta High Court increased the sentence of former Papua Governor Lukas Enembe to 10 years in prison, a fine of IDR 1 billion, subsidiary to four months' imprisonment, and payment of compensation amounting to IDR 47.8 billion.

Lukas Enembe, at the first instance trial, was sentenced to 8 years in prison and a fine of IDR 500 million subsidiary to four months in prison.

Brought to Papua

The body of former Papuan Governor Lukas Enembe arrived at the Soekarno-Hatta Airport's Body Cargo Terminal, Tangerang, Banten on Wednesday evening at around 21.13 WIB after departing from the Sentosa Funeral Home RSPAD Gatot Subroto, Jakarta.

Former Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe. (BETWEEN)

Upon arrival at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, the body was accompanied by a number of buses filled with hundreds of Enembe's family and friends.

In the process of welcoming the body, security officers from the police carried out sterilization to secure the coffin of the person convicted of the crime of money laundering (TPPU).

Then, after the sterilization process, the coffin was handed over and transferred at 23.00 WIB to be immediately departed for Jayapura, Papua via a chartered Airbus flight belonging to one of the airlines at Terminal 3 of Soetta Airport.

Meanwhile, according to information gathered, the body of the former Governor of Papua is scheduled to arrive on Thursday morning (28/12) at around 07.00 WIB at Sentani Airport, Jayapura Regency, Papua.