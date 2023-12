Outgoing Minister Adriaansens of Economic Affairs and Climate has given Enschede 3.2 million euros to renovate the messy shopping area between the station and the city center. The neighborhood on Korte Hengelosestraat makes a shabby and unsafe impression and that detracts from the entrance to the city center of Enschede. Enschede can use the contribution to give the shopping area a better appearance and make it more future-proof.