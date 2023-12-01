Alejandra Guzman He continues to put his hands to the fire to defend his father Enrique Guzman, she already did it on one occasion, when her daughter Frida Sofía claimed that her grandfather had touched her inappropriately when she was a child; On that occasion, the singer dismissed her daughter’s words and supported the innocence of her father, which caused her to distance herself from Frida.

Now, faced with the versions that claim that the singer Enrique Guzmán inappropriately touched a minor while a family party was being held at Silvia Pinalthe “Queen of Hearts” interpreter gave her opinion on this and was blunt.

The alleged victim would be the daughter of Mayela Laguna, former partner of Luis Enrique Guzmán, who is currently pursuing a legal suit against Enrique’s son and who a few days ago admitted the existence of said video in which the 80-year-old artist inappropriately touches his daughter at a birthday party for Apolo, her youngest son.

Mayela stated that what happened was seen by several guests, and that the Pinal family is aware of this; He announced that, together with her daughter, who is currently 14 years old, they are preparing a formal complaint against Alejandra Guzmán’s father.

The rocker was approached by the press at the Mexico City airport, where she was questioned about the delicate accusations that her father is facing regarding alleged sexual abuse against a minor, to which Alejandra reacted by defending her father.

“My dad, well, a little over the top with all the things they say, but he is who he is; the truth is always the truth and I believe that sometimes they distort everything, but the truth will always come out ahead because in me There was never anything at home, it was a piñata, we were all there, and I’ll tell you one thing, whoever sees it badly is because they are sick, but I am calm.”

Recently, in light of Mayela Laguna’s revelations, Frida Sofía reiterated the accusations against her grandfather Luis Enrique Guzmán, whom she accuses of being a pedophile.

FA

