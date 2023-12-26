A fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has created an amazing underwater room, simulating underwater exploration, using ingenious tricks. Using, for example, underwater themed wallpapers and floors, along with objects made with Summer Shells. The game does not have a built-in underwater world, but This player has demonstrated the impressive creativity within the community.

As the game's closing credits roll, players unlock the ability to transform their island to shape their paradise. This is thanks to the terraforming function. This feature offers new possibilities, but before accessing it, players must settle for placing decorations, an equally fun activity.

Players can place decorations throughout the island and inside their homes. Those who possess the Animal Crossing: New Horizons expansion pack will eventually be able to modify your villagers' houses. The Animal Crossing community has always demonstrated extraordinary creative abilities, generating some of the most imaginative creations.

Animal Crossing's free summer update 1.3.0 released in 2020 allowed players to swim in the ocean surrounding their island and search for sea creatures. However, underwater exploration is done off-screen. He Reddit user mr_meowsevelt has created his own underwater exploration room in Animal Crossing. It has managed to perfectly replicate a beautiful ocean setting. She used dynamic underwater-themed wallpapers and sand floors, along with numerous objects made from Summer Shells, collected only during those months.

I made a Blue Hole (warning: thalassophobia)

byu/mr_meowsevelt inAnimalCrossing

To increase immersion, the creator used the teleport pipes added with the Mario update in Animal Crossing. This gave the illusion of diving into an underground swimming hole. He also placed a door in front of the door inside the underwater “cave” to prevent players from entering or exiting any way other than through Mario's pipe, as this would easily break the immersion.

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been on the market for almost four years, lPlayers continue to come up with unique ideas never seen before. Although the game will not receive any more content updates, players will continue to explore the options available and create beautiful creations to share with the Animal Crossing community.

