Pablo Motos had the pleasure of receiving Jorge Martín to start the week in the best possible way. The Moto GP rider was on the verge of being crowned the best rider on the planet, competing in the tournament until the last race.

During the interview, the man from Madrid told how he faces the rivalry with the rest of the grid. As he has commented, he only maintains a very close friendship with Aleix Espargaró, because that could penalize him when it comes to going all out.

Furthermore, despite having more than demonstrated that he has an unparalleled competitive gene, ‘Martineitor’ has done an exercise in self-criticism, talking about what lesson he takes away from this season, recognizing what his biggest failure has been.

The pilot has also left Pablo speechless by teaching him each and every one of the secrets of the motorcycle with which he almost became world champion. In fact, he’s even let her ride. Click on the video to see it in full!