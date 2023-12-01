El Hormiguero has closed the week in style with the visit of one of the most beloved duos in Spain: Estopa. The Muñóz brothers have returned to the program to present us with the first preview of their next album, the twelfth of their career.

The single that the Muñoz brothers wanted to present to their audience to leave them wanting to listen to a new full album is titled: El día que tú te marches. In it, they will continue to maintain their essence and be faithful to their roots.

The Muñoz brothers have talked about how they have worked on this new album and have put tickets on sale for an upcoming concert during the broadcast of El Hormiguero. Estopa has a lot of war to fight in 2024!

The duo has confessed that, for one of their new music videos, they have used artificial intelligence. Estopa is very happy with the result and, in fact, we have been able to see part of the result in the program.

The Catalan singers have once again been generous and dedicated with El Hormiguero. With each interview that passes, we get to know them better and we become, if possible, a little more of a fan of theirs. Play the video above and enjoy the full interview!