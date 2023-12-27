Eni, Enel, Leonardo and the others: a shower of profits for the State from the investees

At the beginning of the 1980s, the public companies under the auspices of IRI were all making a loss. Currently, they are making significant profits. The 40 industrial companies under state control show good health, with increases in profits and turnover. Although debt is increasing, its proportion to revenues is decreasing. Energy is the main driving force, maintaining a dominant position. Il Sole 24 Ore writes it. While the outlook for 2023 is not as rosy, in 2022 the energy sector accounted for 85% of overall revenue: 466.3 billion, with an increase of 183 billion euros compared to the previous year (+64.6%).

According to the recent Comar Report, profits rose from 7.9 billion to 19.9 billion, while debts amounted to 212.1 billion, with an increase of 18.1 billion (+9.38%). However, the ratio between financial debt and turnover fell to 45.4%, compared to 57% in 2017. In the turnover rankings of Italian industrial and service companies, state-owned companies occupy the top three places and seven of the top twenty. After energy, 7.7% of turnover is attributable to the mechanical sector, 6.1% to transport and telecommunications. Sectors such as ICT, publishing, sports and leisure, environment and territory or public administration services represent shares of less than 1%.

Meanwhile, the number of employees has increased to 474,670, with approximately 17,000 more in 5 years. The main employers are, in sequence: Post Office, Railways, Enel, Leonardo, Eni, Saipem. These six companies alone employ 382,642 workers, equal to 80% of all employees of state-owned subsidiaries. CoMar's analysis also evaluated the forecasts for 2023, based on the data of the first 9 months communicated to the market by 11 listed companies, comparing them with those of 2022 (Enav, Enel, Eni, Fincantieri, Italgas, Leonardo, Poste, Raiway, Saipem, Snam, Terna). These 11 companies represent 75% of the total turnover and 97% of the profits of the state subsidiaries taken into consideration.

In the 12 months between September 2022 and September 2023, turnover fell from 243.4 billion euros to 178.9 billion, with a decrease of 26.5%, mainly attributable to Enel (-34%) and Eni (-31 %), due to the trend in energy prices. On the contrary, Italgas (+26%), Saipem (+18.7%), Snam (+17%), Terna (+13%) recorded increases. Profit suffered a reduction from 22.7 billion euros to 19.6 (-13.4%), with the best results for Saipem (+156%), Enel (+142%), Fincantieri (+60%), Raiway (+59%). However, there were less positive results for Leonardo (-54%), Eni (-34%), Enav (-6%). It is important to note a 2.4% decrease in debt.



