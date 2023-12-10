Suara.com – Tottenham Hotspur managed to end their series of negative results in the Premier League since early November by winning 4-1 over Newcastle United. This match took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Sunday evening local time or Monday morning WIB.

This victory, which ended a record of four defeats and one draw, brought Tottenham to fifth place in the standings with a total of 30 points.

Meanwhile, Newcastle suffered their second defeat in a row in three days, leaving them stranded in seventh position with 26 points, according to official data from the Premier League.

South Korean Tottenham Hotspur striker #07 Son Heung-Min reacts during the match in Week 14 of the 2023-2024 Premier League between Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on December 3, 2023.Darren Staples / AFP.

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham coach, who was previously considered to have an unsatisfactory record in maintaining a 1-0 lead for five consecutive matches, this time managed to change the situation.

Destiny Udogie got the first lead in the 26th minute, using a through ball from captain Son Heung-min.

In the 38th minute, Tottenham doubled their lead through the action of Richarlison who succeeded in maximizing a pass from Son.

This goal was Richarlison’s first goal since last September, and the first half ended with a 2-0 lead for the hosts.

Although Newcastle tried to provide resistance with opportunities from Bruno Guimaraes’ long-range shot and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s save on Miguel Almiron’s shot, Tottenham fans’ fears of a bad result quickly disappeared in the 60th minute.

Richarlison scored his second goal after receiving Pedro Porro’s diagonal pass, making the score 3-0.

Tottenham then added another goal in the 85th minute, after Son was brought down by goalkeeper Dubravka in the penalty box.

Spurs captain, Son, who was the executioner, managed to carry out his duties successfully, making the London team lead 4-0.

Although Joelinton scored a consolation goal for Newcastle in the 91st minute by taking advantage of Tottenham’s defensive error.

However, this did not change the positive atmosphere in the Tottenham camp, which managed to end their negative streak with enthusiasm.