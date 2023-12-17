Suara.com – Manchester United managed to win a valuable point at Anfield Stadium after holding Liverpool to a draw in Week 17 of the Premier League, early Monday WIB.

This match showed Liverpool dominating the game, but Manchester United's tenacity in holding back the Reds' attacks created an interesting balance, according to data revealed by the Premier League.

In terms of statistics, Liverpool was able to record 69 percent possession of the ball by releasing a total of 34 kicks, eight of which were on target.

Illustration of Liverpool vs Manchester United in the 2023/2024 Premier League. (doc. Suara.com)

Meanwhile, Manchester United were only able to take five kicks during the match.

This result marks Liverpool's failure to return to the top of the standings after collecting 38 points from 17 matches, one point behind Arsenal who are in first place.

On the other hand, Manchester United is still ranked seventh in the Premier League standings with 28 points, six points away from the Champions League zone.

Liverpool started the match with the initiative to attack, creating opportunities through a mistake by MU goalkeeper Andre Onana, which was still well anticipated.

Mohamed Salah was the actor in this opportunity, although his shot went wide of the target.

Van Dijk then threatened with a dangerous header after receiving a corner kick from Alexander-Arnold, but Onana managed to ward it off.

Entering the second half, Liverpool remained intense in their attacks. Alexander-Arnold fired a shot from outside the penalty box which unfortunately was sideways to the MU goal.

The Red Devils posed a threat through Rasmus Hojlund's kick, but Alisson as Liverpool goalkeeper managed to save it.

Liverpool continued to attack MU's defense and created opportunities through Salah, Diaz and Konate, but Onana managed to thwart them.

In the second half extra time, MU had to play with 10 players after Diogo Dalot received a second yellow card for excessive protests.

However, MU managed to maintain a 0-0 draw until the end of the match.

Next, Manchester United will face West Ham in Week 18 of the Premier League on Saturday, December 23, while Liverpool will face a tough challenge against Arsenal on the same day.