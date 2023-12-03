Suara.com – Manchester City had to be satisfied with a 3-3 draw when they hosted Tottenham Hotspur in Week 14 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, early Monday (4/12/2023) WIB at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens were forced to their knees by the visitors, making them drop to third place in the standings with 30 points, while Tottenham remained in fifth position with 27 points.

The start of the match saw Son Heung-min score an early goal for Tottenham in the sixth minute.

However, luck was on Man City’s side when Son scored an own goal in the ninth minute.

Phil Foden gave the hosts the lead in the 31st minute, taking the lead into the first half.

In the second half, Giovani Lo Celso equalized for Tottenham in the 69th minute after a strong effort from the visitors.

Jack Grealish put Man City ahead for the second time in the 81st minute, but Dejan Kulusevski scored the equalizing goal at the end of the match, ending the match with a final score of 3-3.

The lineup for both teams is as follows:

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1):

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias; Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland. (Forwards: Stefan Ortega, Rico Lewis, Matthew Kovacic, John Stones, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez).

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1):

William the Vicar; Peter Porro, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Giovani Lo Celso; Brenna Johnson, Dejan Kuluszewski, Bryan Gil; Son Heung-Min. (Substitutes: Yago Alonso, Fraser Forster, Jamie Donley, Alfie Dorrington, Alejo Veliz, Peter Emile-Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Richarlison, Brandon Austin).

This match provided drama and tension throughout the 90 minutes, with both teams showing impressive quality of play.