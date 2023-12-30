Suara.com – Manchester City defeated their guests, the bottom team, Sheffield United with a score of 2-0 in the 20th week of the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Saturday (30/12) evening WIB.

Rodri opened Manchester City's lead with a goal in the 14th minute, before striker Julian Alvarez doubled the score in the 61st minute.

With this victory, Manchester City moved up to third place in the Premier League standings with 40 points from 19 matches, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference who fell to fourth (40 points from 19 matches).

Meanwhile, Sheffield United is still wallowing at the bottom of the Premier League standings. Sheffield have only collected 9 points from the 20 matches they have played.

In another match played simultaneously, another top team, Aston Villa returned to winning ways after suffering a 2-3 defeat at home to Manchester United in the last Boxing Day match.

Aston Villa won dramatically 3-2 over the 19th ranked team, Burnley at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Leon Bailey put Villa ahead with a goal in the 28th minute, which Burnley immediately equalized via Zeki Amdouni (30').

Moussa Diaby put the hosts ahead again (42'). Burnley then had to play with 10 men after Sander Barge was given a red card at the start of the second half (56').

Even though they were outnumbered, the visitors were able to equalize the score through Lyle Foster's goal (71').

However, Villa was finally able to score the winning goal at the end of the match. Douglas Luiz's penalty (89') ensured three points for Unai Emery's troops.