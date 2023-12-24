Suara.com – Chelsea's horror performance in the 2023/2024 season continues. Most recently, Mauricio Pochettino's team lost 1-2 at Wolves headquarters in the 18th Premier League match at Molineaux Stadium, West Midlands, Sunday (24/12) evening WIB.

After the first half ended with a score, the visiting Chelsea team fell behind through Mario Lemina's goal in the 51st minute.

Matt Doherty's goal doubled Wolves' lead in second half injury time in the 90+3 minute. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling's goal (90+6') was nothing more than a consolation goal for Chelsea.

This is Chelsea's eighth defeat in the Premier League this season. The Blues – Chelsea's nickname – have also only won six of their 18 matches in the 2023/2024 Premier League.

With this latest minor result, Chelsea is stuck in the middle of the Premier League standings.

Mauricio Pochettino's troops are in 10th place in the standings, five points adrift of the team above them, Brighton.

The Blues are also 14 points away from the top four and 18 points from the top of the standings occupied by Arsenal.

Meanwhile, this victory shot Wolves to 11th place in the standings, only losing on goal difference to Chelsea who are in 10th place.

At Molineaux, both teams had good chances in the early stages of the match.

Nelson Samedo moved forward but failed to find Matheus Cunha on the left, before Chelsea threatened again through Armando Broja who then slipped despite being in a good position.

Another Chelsea player, Nicolas Jackson, was also guilty of failing to take advantage of several good opportunities.

Chelsea wasted a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 30th minute, when Raheem Sterling snatched the ball from Joao Gomes to attack.

Sterling was in a one-on-one situation with Jose Sa, even though there were two teammates on his right, but Sterling chose to shoot the ball rather than send a pass and the ball was cleared by the Wolves goalkeeper.

Wolves had a chance to take the lead late in the first half when Hwang Hee-chan moved quickly towards the Chelsea defense, but his shot went high.

The hosts were finally able to open the scoring in the 51st minute, when Mario Lemina easily headed Pablo Sarabia's ball into a goal.

Substitute Christopher Nkunku almost equalized for Chelsea when his shot was cleared off the line.

In fact, Wolves were able to double their lead before the match was over, or to be precise in the 93rd minute. Hugo Bueno sent in a cross and the ball was met by Matt Doherty to double the lead with a close-range finish.

Nkunku then reduced Chelsea's deficit with a header in the 96th minute to provide a consolation goal, but Gary O'Neil's men were able to maintain their three points.

Lineup:

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Toti Gomes, Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, N Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, R Ait-Nouri, Hwang Hee-chan, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha.

Coach: Gary O'Neill

Chelsea XI: Djordje Petrovic, Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Lesley Ugochukwu, Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jaksok, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja.

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino