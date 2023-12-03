Suara.com – Liverpool finally achieved a dramatic victory after rising to beat Fulham with a score of 4-3 in the match week 14 of the Premier League.

In the match at Anfield, Sunday (3/12/2023), Liverpool appeared to attack from the start of the match. In the eighth minute, Mohamed Salah scored a goal for Liverpool but it was disallowed by VAR because Luis Diaz was offside first.

In the 20th minute, Liverpool finally took the lead through Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s own goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick. However, Liverpool’s lead only lasted four minutes.

Harry Wilson tipped the ball into the goal through the gap between goalkeeper Caomihin Kelleher’s legs and made the score equal at 1-1. Alexis Mac Allister’s spectacular goal in the 38th minute gave the Reds a 2-1 lead.

However, Fulham continued to provide resistance to Liverpool. In the minute of injury time, Kenny Tete found the back of the Liverpool goal after taking advantage of a corner kick and made the score equal at 2-2 at halftime.

In the second half, Liverpool still dominated the game and put pressure on Fulham. However, opportunity after opportunity was easily wasted, one of which was Salah’s hard kick which still hit the crossbar.

In the 81st minute, Fulham silenced the home fans in the 81st minute with Bobby Cordova-Reid’s header. However, Liverpool, who were 2-3 behind, did not want to give up and attacked again.

In the 87th minute, Liverpool equalized the score at 3-3 thanks to a goal from Wataru Endo. Getting the ball from Salah, Endo immediately shot the ball into the top left corner of Leno’s goal.

One minute later, Trent put Liverpool 4-3 up after meeting a loose ball and shooting into the right corner of Fulham’s goal among a crowd of players. This score lasted until the match was over.

Lineup:

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Mohamed Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Joao Palhinha; Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Wilson; Jimenez.