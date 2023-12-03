Suara.com – Chelsea successfully secured three points after ten players beat Brighton 3-2 in Week 14 of the Premier League.

In the match at Stamford Bridge, Sunday (3/12/2023) evening WIB, Enzo Fernandez was the star of Chelsea’s victory by scoring two goals, while the other goal was scored by Levi Colwill.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s goals were scored by Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro. Conor Gallagher’s red card before halftime did not affect Chelsea from winning this match

These results make Chelsea now ranked 10th in the Premier League standings with 19 points. Meanwhile, Brighton is in eighth position with 22 points.

The Course of the Match

Chelsea tried to hit the ground running from the start. Enzo Fernandez opened Chelsea’s lead 1-0 in the 17th minute after completing a pass from Benoit Badiashile.

In the 21st minute, Chelsea finally increased their lead to 2-0. The goal was scored by Levi Colwill after starting from a corner kick.

But Brighton didn’t give up. In the 43rd minute, Buonanotte succeeded in reducing the deficit to 1-2 with a left foot shot at the far post which Robert Sanchez could not reach.

Before halftime, Chelsea had to play with ten men after Conor Gallagher received a second yellow card (red card) after committing a hard foul on Billy Gilmour.

In the second half, Chelsea were awarded a penalty after VAR considered James Milner’s action to bring down Mykhailo Mudryk in the 61st minute as a foul. Enzo Fernandez converted the penalty into a goal and made the score 3-1.

Meanwhile, Brighton, who had a superior number of players, continued to try to threaten Chelsea’s defense. However, a number of opportunities they got still could not be maximized into goals.

Entering injury time, Joao Pedro’s header made Brighton reduce the deficit to 2-3 again. Until the final whistle sounded the score remained 3-2 for Chelsea’s victory.

Lineup

Chelsea: Robert Sanchez, Thiago Silva, Alex Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Gallagher, Mudryk (Broja 81′), Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, Sterling (Palmer 66′), Nicolas Jackson (Maatsen 72′)

Brighton : Jason Steele, Veltman, Igor Julio (Boaite 84′), Van Hecke, Lallana (Joao Pedro 57′), Gilmour, Hinshelwood (Milner 57′), Buonanotte (Mitoma 57′), Baleba (Gross 57′), Ferguson, Adingra